Beyond Beaches and Cities: Thailand’s Top Camping Destinations for Families
Surround yourself with nature in your choice of accommodation - from transparent dome tents and campervans to treetop houses and safari-style glamping suites. Engage in outdoor and water activities, or simply relax at the campground amidst panoramic views and whispers of the wild. And of course, those crackling sounds of the campfire and sizzling flavours of the barbeque (or the Thai-style Moo Krata) are best enjoyed with family and friends under the open sky.
Here are a few destinations to consider for your next family adventure, each with its own charms catering to different tastes and budgets.
Perhaps best known for its Damnoen Saduak Floating Market, Ratchaburi offers a surprising wealth of natural wonders and activities. Its proximity to Bangkok – just a 2-hour drive – makes it a popular weekend escape for city dwellers seeking a change of pace. With farmlands stretching beneath sprawling mountain ranges, the province is renowned for its fresh produce and creamy milk, with opportunities to visit friendly sheep, alpacas, ducks and the like in the farms of Suan Phueng district.
You’ll find plenty of comfortable camping options with great value for money. Stay in air-conditioned dome tents at Tharalife among peaceful greenery near Huay Mai Teng Dam – a popular spot for swimming and sunset viewing. Or head to The Camping Field for a stay surrounded by more than 160,000 square metres of vegetable fields, where you can roam around on a rented bike or enjoy a picnic. For something more whimsical, Phu Ing Tharn features quirky stone and hobbit-themed huts in a misty valley near the natural Bo Khlueng Hot Spring.
Situated in the wild Thai West near the Myanmar border, Kanchanaburi is known for its intriguing blend of natural beauty and rich history. The impressive River Kwai is the heart of many attractions, including the cascading emerald waters of Erawan Falls, bamboo rafting, elephant bathing and visiting the infamous Death Railway and bridge built during the height of World War II.
For accommodations, the award-winning Hintok River Camp offers a glamping experience on a cliff overlooking the River Kwai, with access to the Hellfire Pass Walking Trail and a natural riverside spring pool. Another exciting option is The Campster, with its wide selection of lodging ranging from tents and yurts to riverside campervans, along with activities like kayaking, jetskiing and dining at poolside cafés.
As Thailand’s oldest national park and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Khao Yai is a paradise for those seeking a nature retreat. With a pleasantly cool climate year-round, expansive evergreen forests and rich biodiversity, it’s no wonder that Khao Yai attracts passionate trekkers and wildlife watchers from all over the world. Furthermore, the region is also a centre for agritourism and wellness tourism, with top-notch farms, vineyards, resorts and spas offering refined experiences.
Set amidst the forest and grassland overlooking distant limestone mountains, Lala Mukha Tented Resort offers standalone luxury tents and treehouses incorporating African elements and rustic elegance for a truly exceptional stay. Alternatively, pamper yourself at Marasca with farm-to-table meals, stargazing through telescopes from the comfort of your private glamper deck and exclusively curated nature and wellbeing workshops.
