Beyond Beaches and Cities: Thailand’s Top Camping Destinations for Families

Premium Fun: Kanchanaburi, Western Thailand

Situated in the wild Thai West near the Myanmar border, Kanchanaburi is known for its intriguing blend of natural beauty and rich history. The impressive River Kwai is the heart of many attractions, including the cascading emerald waters of Erawan Falls, bamboo rafting, elephant bathing and visiting the infamous Death Railway and bridge built during the height of World War II.

For accommodations, the award-winning Hintok River Camp offers a glamping experience on a cliff overlooking the River Kwai, with access to the Hellfire Pass Walking Trail and a natural riverside spring pool. Another exciting option is The Campster, with its wide selection of lodging ranging from tents and yurts to riverside campervans, along with activities like kayaking, jetskiing and dining at poolside cafés.

Places to stay

Luxury Retreat: Khao Yai, Nakhon Ratchasima, Northeastern Thailand

As Thailand’s oldest national park and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Khao Yai is a paradise for those seeking a nature retreat. With a pleasantly cool climate year-round, expansive evergreen forests and rich biodiversity, it’s no wonder that Khao Yai attracts passionate trekkers and wildlife watchers from all over the world. Furthermore, the region is also a centre for agritourism and wellness tourism, with top-notch farms, vineyards, resorts and spas offering refined experiences.

Set amidst the forest and grassland overlooking distant limestone mountains, Lala Mukha Tented Resort offers standalone luxury tents and treehouses incorporating African elements and rustic elegance for a truly exceptional stay. Alternatively, pamper yourself at Marasca with farm-to-table meals, stargazing through telescopes from the comfort of your private glamper deck and exclusively curated nature and wellbeing workshops.

Places to stay