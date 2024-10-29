Farm Fun for All: Experience the Wonderful Fields of Thailand  

Colours of Isan: Jim Thompson Farm, Nakhon Ratchasima

The “gateway to the Northeast” Nakhon Ratchasima is not only home to the World Heritage site of Khao Yai. From December to January each year, the stunning Jim Thompson Farm opens its doors to visitors for an agrotourism experience that showcases the best of “Isan” (northeastern Thailand) agriculture and culture.

Operated by the world-renowned Jim Thompson Thai silk brand, the farm features a traditional Isan village setting—beautiful elevated wooden houses with high gabled roofs sitting among a patchwork of giant pumpkins, pink cosmos, marigolds and sunflowers that make a perfect backdrop for a great family outing. Each year features a specific theme with specially curated exhibitions, talks and workshops that cater to all ages and groups. Expect demonstrations of the silk manufacturing process from silk cocoons to weaving and dyeing, local culinary tastings and the opportunity to shop for fresh produce at the Jim Market. Be sure to check their schedule before planning your visit.

We recommend:

Eco-Conscious Living: Rai Ruen Rom Organic Farm, Chiang Rai

As one visitor put it, Rai Ruen Rom Organic Farm “isn't just a farm stay—it's like being part of a big, welcoming family.” Surrounded by the lush green hills of Chiang Rai, Thailand's northernmost province, Rai Ruen Rom is a community of agronomists and agriculturists who are pioneers in the country’s sustainable farming practices.

Powered by solar panels and biofuel, this organic farm offers stays in comfortable, tribal-themed tents with eco-conscious amenities and farm-to-table meals, including homemade pizzas and cookies made from farm-fresh ingredients, as well as locally sourced coffee from their partners in neighbouring Chiang Mai. Families can immerse themselves in a wide range of activities, from experiencing the journey of rice from planting to milling and cooking, or making salted eggs, Thai tea, DIY honey, natural tie-dye and organic compost.

We recommend: