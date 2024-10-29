Farm Fun for All: Experience the Wonderful Fields of Thailand  

Ready for some family fun in the fields? Check out these farms across Thailand for opportunities to learn about sustainable agriculture, immerse yourself in local communities and even take home a unique souvenir to cherish your special moments together long after the trip.
Just an hour or so from Bangkok's hustle and bustle lies Patom Organic Village, a 35-acre riverside retreat that feels worlds away from the city. What began as a grandmother's rose garden, hotel and restaurant has blossomed into a sustainably operated organic village featuring tasteful landscapes of greenery, herb and rose gardens perfect for a leisurely stroll.
The village has something for everyone: an organic spa, a café nestled in the garden and engaging hands-on workshops suitable for all ages and abilities. Even the littlest ones can try rice farming in the paddies, whereas teens and adults can enjoy making organic souvenirs such as handcrafted paper from water hyacinth and personally scented herbal inhalers. Before leaving, drop by the on-site Sookjai Farmers' Market for fruits and vegetables from local organic farmers. For the fullest experience, plan your visit on a weekend when the workshops and farmers' market take place.
We recommend:
What began as a grandmother's rose garden, hotel and restaurant has blossomed into a sustainably operated organic village featuring tasteful landscapes of greenery, herb and rose gardens perfect for a leisurely stroll.
The “gateway to the Northeast” Nakhon Ratchasima is not only home to the World Heritage site of Khao Yai. From December to January each year, the stunning Jim Thompson Farm opens its doors to visitors for an agrotourism experience that showcases the best of “Isan” (northeastern Thailand) agriculture and culture.
Operated by the world-renowned Jim Thompson Thai silk brand, the farm features a traditional Isan village setting—beautiful elevated wooden houses with high gabled roofs sitting among a patchwork of giant pumpkins, pink cosmos, marigolds and sunflowers that make a perfect backdrop for a great family outing. Each year features a specific theme with specially curated exhibitions, talks and workshops that cater to all ages and groups. Expect demonstrations of the silk manufacturing process from silk cocoons to weaving and dyeing, local culinary tastings and the opportunity to shop for fresh produce at the Jim Market. Be sure to check their schedule before planning your visit.
We recommend:
As one visitor put it, Rai Ruen Rom Organic Farm “isn't just a farm stay—it's like being part of a big, welcoming family.” Surrounded by the lush green hills of Chiang Rai, Thailand's northernmost province, Rai Ruen Rom is a community of agronomists and agriculturists who are pioneers in the country’s sustainable farming practices.
Powered by solar panels and biofuel, this organic farm offers stays in comfortable, tribal-themed tents with eco-conscious amenities and farm-to-table meals, including homemade pizzas and cookies made from farm-fresh ingredients, as well as locally sourced coffee from their partners in neighbouring Chiang Mai. Families can immerse themselves in a wide range of activities, from experiencing the journey of rice from planting to milling and cooking, or making salted eggs, Thai tea, DIY honey, natural tie-dye and organic compost.
We recommend:
Powered by solar panels and biofuel, this organic farm offers stays in comfortable, tribal-themed tents with eco-conscious amenities and farm-to-table meals, including homemade pizzas and cookies made from farm-fresh ingredients.