Thai Food 101: Decoding Thailand\'s Diverse Regional Cuisine

Northeastern Thai Cuisine (Isan): Explosively Flavourful

Isan cuisine originates from high plateau areas with plains and fields suitable for livestock but with no access to the sea. Sticky rice is a staple to accompany its bold and explosive flavours, ranging from zesty to spicy, grilling to fermenting. It makes heavy use of herbs like culantro and coriander but avoids using coconut milk in curries. The cuisine is also influenced by Laotian and Vietnamese cuisine.

Try:

Som Tam: Green papaya salad is a sour and spicy dish made with shredded raw papaya with tomatoes, chillies and long beans, seasoned with lime juice and fish sauce.

Larb: A traditional dish from Laos, Isan and northern Thailand, with finely chopped meat, herbs and roasted rice.

Om: A refreshing Isan-style light chicken curry packed with fresh herbs and aromatic dill.

Places to try

Som Tum Jinda, Ubon Ratchathani

Lab Mu Worachai, Udon Thani

Praprai (Bib Gourmand), Khon Kaen

Southern Thai Cuisine: A Symphony of Sea and Spice

Southern Thai cuisine is known for its vibrant seafood and bold spices. The hot, humid climate and heavy rains contribute to unique vegetables like stinky beans. Influenced by Southern India, it features rich and fiery flavours, setting it apart from other regions.

Try:

Khua Kling: A spicy, dry-fried curry with meat and red curry paste, departing from traditional methods, directly seasoning the meat.

Gaeng Som: A sour and spicy yellow soup with curry paste, vegetables and seafood, seasoned with tamarind juice, palm sugar, salt and citrus.

Places to try

Long Dtai, Koh Samui

Ta Tuay, Phuket

Nam Yoi (Bib Gourmand), Phuket