Thai Food 101: Decoding Thailand\'s Diverse Regional Cuisine

Ever wondered why Khao Soi isn't in Southern Thai restaurants or Pad Thai in Isan eateries?
Thai cuisine blends sweet, sour, salty and spicy notes. Each region has unique traits shaped by geography, climate and culture. From Chiang Rai to the deep South, let's explore the distinct characteristics of Thailand's regional cuisines, so you can impress your next taxi driver with your Thainess.
Northern Thai Cuisine: The Tribal Hills
In Northern Thailand's lush hills, culinary traditions thrive, shaped by landscape, history and diverse tribes. Influenced by Lanna and Isan kingdoms, northern Thai cuisine features fresh vegetables, foraged goods, smoky grills and herb-rich curries, favouring natural sweetness. Earthy herbs like turmeric and lemongrass create a unique and aromatic experience, perfect for novices!
Try:
Khao Soi: A rich, creamy northern Thai curry with tender meat, coconut broth and noodles.
Sai Ua: A grilled pork sausage with herbs, spices and red curry paste, enjoyed with sticky rice or as a snack.
Places to try
Khao Soi Suthasinee, Chiang Mai
Huen Phen, Chiang Mai
Toke Tong, Chiang Rai
Central Thai Cuisine: The Land and the Palace
In Thailand's central region, rich agricultural lands and waterways foster a vibrant culinary culture. Abundant fresh vegetables and diverse fish are staples, enriched by coastal influences. This region's cuisine is a rockstar for its varied flavours and textures, showcasing the best of Thai culinary artistry. Additionally, the royal cuisine from the palace has a significant influence, given the region's historical role as Thailand's capital for seven centuries.
Try:
- Nam Prik Long Ruea: A staple in royal Thai cuisine, this shrimp paste-based chilli paste offers a harmonious blend of salty, spicy and sweet flavours.
- Tom Yum Kung: A spicy Thai soup with prawns, known for its hot and sour flavours.
- Pad Thai: A stir-fried noodle dish that has become a worldwide sensation for its aromatic noodles with sweet, sour and salty flavours.
Places to try
Pad Thai Fai Ta Lu (Dinsor Road), Bangkok
Ruen Noppagao, Bangkok
Baan Ta Koh Rai (Bib Gourmand), Ayutthaya
Northeastern Thai Cuisine (Isan): Explosively Flavourful
Isan cuisine originates from high plateau areas with plains and fields suitable for livestock but with no access to the sea. Sticky rice is a staple to accompany its bold and explosive flavours, ranging from zesty to spicy, grilling to fermenting. It makes heavy use of herbs like culantro and coriander but avoids using coconut milk in curries. The cuisine is also influenced by Laotian and Vietnamese cuisine.
Try:
Som Tam: Green papaya salad is a sour and spicy dish made with shredded raw papaya with tomatoes, chillies and long beans, seasoned with lime juice and fish sauce.
Larb: A traditional dish from Laos, Isan and northern Thailand, with finely chopped meat, herbs and roasted rice.
Om: A refreshing Isan-style light chicken curry packed with fresh herbs and aromatic dill.
Places to try
Som Tum Jinda, Ubon Ratchathani
Lab Mu Worachai, Udon Thani
Praprai (Bib Gourmand), Khon Kaen
Southern Thai Cuisine: A Symphony of Sea and Spice
Southern Thai cuisine is known for its vibrant seafood and bold spices. The hot, humid climate and heavy rains contribute to unique vegetables like stinky beans. Influenced by Southern India, it features rich and fiery flavours, setting it apart from other regions.
Try:
Khua Kling: A spicy, dry-fried curry with meat and red curry paste, departing from traditional methods, directly seasoning the meat.
Gaeng Som: A sour and spicy yellow soup with curry paste, vegetables and seafood, seasoned with tamarind juice, palm sugar, salt and citrus.
Places to try
Long Dtai, Koh Samui
Ta Tuay, Phuket
Nam Yoi (Bib Gourmand), Phuket
