Rice Adventures from Sticky to Fragrant Across Thailand  

Have you ever wondered how many delicious ways there are to enjoy rice in Thailand? From fragrant jasmine rice in the central plains to beloved sticky rice in the North, rice takes centre stage in Thai cuisine. It can be paired with savoury dishes or sweetened for desserts. 

This guide will help you master the art of enjoying "khao" like a true Thai.

North: Sticky Rice Prevails 

Auguste Escoffier claimed French cuisine's essence lies in butter. In northern Thailand, sticky rice (khao niao) holds the key to its delicacies.

Northern Thais eat sticky rice at all three meals daily, pairing it with dried meat and chilli relish. Influenced by Lanna heritage, the cuisine features fresh vegetables, smoky grills and aromatic herbs, including grilled sausages (sai oua), chilli dips (nam prik) and spicy minced meat salads (larb), all enjoyed with sticky rice for an extra zing. 

Speak like a northerner: “Pai kin khao duay gan bo jao?”  means “Shall we eat together?”

Central: Jasmine Rice Steals the Show

Central Thailand is a culinary hotspot, full of rice fields, farms and winding waterways. It’s no wonder that central Thais have a special love for jasmine rice.

Creativity thrives in central Thailand with khao chae enjoyed during the hot months. This dish features jasmine rice soaked in chilled, fragrant water, served with pickled vegetables, shredded beef and crispy shallots—ideal for cooling down. Also, khao man som tum from the Tamrab Sai Yaowapa cookbook features steamed rice cooked with coconut milk, paired with green papaya salad, chicken curry and sweet shredded pork or beef with tamarind chilli paste. Here’s the fun twist: central sticky rice mainly flexes its star power in desserts, like the irresistible mango sticky rice (khao niao mamuang) and other sweet treats. 

Speak like a central Thai: “Kin khao rue yang?” means “Have you eaten?”

 

Isan: Long Live Sticky Rice

In Isan or northeastern Thailand, sticky rice reigns supreme. It’s a key companion to the region’s bold and vibrant flavours, whether they’re zesty, spicy, grilled or fermented. It’s perfect to soak up the delicious juice of grilled chicken (kai yang), spicy papaya salad (som tum), and other Isan specialities. And it's perfectly fine to get hands-on and dig in!

Isan’s creativity also shines with khao jee, a hand-held snack of sticky rice mixed with egg and grilled into crispy cakes. With a smoky hint and fluffy centre, it’s a traditional Thai treat from Laos, perfect with dips and accompaniments. So, are you ready to get sticky with your rice? 

Speak like an Isan: “Kin khao nam gan der!” means “Let’s eat!”

South: Rice With a Twist

Let’s explore southern Thai food from a different perspective. Beyond the bold curries and flavourful dishes driven by powerful herbs and spices, rice is enjoyed with a distinctive flair. Unlike the central region's focus on jasmine rice, southern Thais embrace a variety of rice dishes rich in flavours and spices.

Khao mok, a southern Thai favourite, is inspired by Indian biryani. This fragrant, one-pot dish features spices like turmeric and cardamom, often paired with tender chicken or lamb. Another staple is khao yam, a vibrant rice salad mixed with fresh herbs, vegetables and crispy bits of dried fish. It’s dressed with a tangy and spicy sauce, making it a refreshing yet flavour-packed meal. Both dishes highlight southern Thailand’s love for bold and complex flavours, setting them apart from the more subtle rice dishes found elsewhere in the country. 

Speak like a southerner: "Kin khao laew mai?" means "Have you eaten?"

Unlike the central region's focus on jasmine rice, southern Thais embrace a variety of rice dishes rich in flavours and spices. 


