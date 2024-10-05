Beyond the Party Scene: Revitalize Your Mind and Body on Koh Pha-ngan

Find Spiritual Healing With Meditation Practices and Treatments

It’s just as important to care of your mental, emotional and spiritual wellbeing. During your getaway at Koh Pha-ngan, take the time to heal your inner self and recharge your energy by spending time alone and engaging in deep introspection. Even if meditation is something you can do on your own, doing it at a resort or centre promises tranquility and expert guidance – an essential pointer for beginners. There are many retreats with differing levels of comfort to choose from on the island. Silent retreats do require complete silence, such as the ones at One Yoga, while Buddhist meditation options such as Indriya Retreat focus on Buddha’s teaching and insight meditation (vipassana). Meanwhile, treatments using reiki techniques or crystals attempt healing by releasing blockages in the energy field and chakras. Find balance and reconnect with your soul at places like Kamala Healing Centre or Arati Healing.

Delicious Healthy and Plant-Based Food Everywhere

There’s no shortage of healthy food options on Koh Pha-ngan. You’ll find lots of vegetarian eateries on the island, where they offer plant-based versions of Asian dishes (think tempeh ramen), as well as comfort Western dishes like mushroom quesadillas or sweet potato pancakes. Eat.Co is one of the popular brunch spots not to be missed, with beautiful breakfast bowls and vegan waffles. For more local flavours, Dear Phangan focuses on working with local farmers and uses garden-to-table produce to make delicious, minimally-seasoned Thai food. Try their squid with kapi paste or flower banana salad for a taste of southern Thailand.

