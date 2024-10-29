The Mindful Explorer\'s Guide to Forest Bathing in Thailand

Grand Rainforest Recharge: Khao Sok National Park, Surat Thani

Aptly dubbed the "Mountains of Rainforests in the South," Khao Sok National Park possesses one of the world's oldest rainforest ecosystems amidst dramatic limestone karsts and the vast emerald Rajjaprabha (Cheow Lan) Dam. Straddling the Kra Isthmus, the park enjoys year-round rainfall and an oxygen-rich environment that nurtures extraordinary biodiversity, including towering trees that soar over 30 metres and some of Thailand’s most endangered wild animals. While brief rain showers are common, they leave behind a rejuvenated landscape ideal for forest bathing. A number of trails are available with varied difficulty; some highlights are the 2-kilometre trail to Khao Kraisorn viewpoint for breathtaking panoramas and the 9-kilometre Bang Hua Rat-Ton Kloi waterfall trail, which meanders past pristine water sources, streams and waterfalls. For the optimal experience, visit during the late rainy season (October and November) when the waterfalls are magnificent and there's less chance of rain.

Waterfall Wonders: Khao Chamao-Khao Wong National Park, Rayong

Just an hour's drive east of Rayong city, Khao Chamao-Khao Wong National Park is an uncrowded hidden gem in the mountainous jungles of eastern Thailand. Forest bathers will have several nature trails to choose from, including the most popular route that follows the spectacular eight-tiered Khao Chamao waterfall. From the carp-filled second tier and the orchid-adorned fifth tier to the misty heights at the top, each level presents unique microenvironments, with crystalline pools offering ideal spots for quiet contemplation. Alternatively, two nature trails are available: a 2-kilometre route passing viewpoints at Pha Maka and Pha Ta Taem, and a 3-kilometre path through the first two tiers of the waterfall featuring the ancient keruing tree. For the adventurous, guided treks to limestone caves with local rangers add a unique dimension to the forest bathing experience. Sturdy footwear and good fitness are recommended, especially in the slippery areas around the waterfall and during the rainy season.