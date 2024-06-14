Beach Be Serious: Four Hot Seaside Destinations to Visit in Thailand

Ask any tourist in Thailand which beach they’re heading to, we know that you know what they know.

The crown jewels of Thailand’s tourism hotspots are all (with a few exceptions) in the Andaman Sea or the Gulf of Thailand. Whether it be Phuket, Koh Samui or Pattaya, these destinations are slowly becoming too popular for those who prefer an element of tranquility with their sun tans.

Luckily, there are a number of alternatives that offer their own versions of uniqueness, charm and authenticity. It’s about time we shared hotspots that were treated as secrets amongst locals.

Si Racha — for Japanese cuisine and laidback vibes

The king of hot sauce? Yes, the real original originates here. Speaking of royalty, former Thai monarchs favoured this area for the summer and we get why.

Nestled inside Chonburi province and an arm’s length away from Pattaya, Si Racha has built an identity for itself thanks to its sizeable Japanese community. You can pay respects at a Shinto shrine, cosplay under Ido-style buildings at J-Park Nihon-Mura shopping centre, or feast on fresh sushi at popular eateries such as Jiro. There’s so much more to it too.

Just 12 kilometers offshore, you will find yourself at Koh Si Chang island with its summer palaces built under the reign of three former kings, coupled with a number of Thai-Chinese temples and excellent sunset views.

On land, new venues such as Hideout Beach Cafe boast the laidback feel you expect from Thailand’s top islands, while adjoined bars Be_ep and Bracket offer an unexpected slice of Bangkok refinement.