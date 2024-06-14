Beach Be Serious: Four Hot Seaside Destinations to Visit in Thailand
Ask any tourist in Thailand which beach they’re heading to, we know that you know what they know.
The crown jewels of Thailand’s tourism hotspots are all (with a few exceptions) in the Andaman Sea or the Gulf of Thailand. Whether it be Phuket, Koh Samui or Pattaya, these destinations are slowly becoming too popular for those who prefer an element of tranquility with their sun tans.
Luckily, there are a number of alternatives that offer their own versions of uniqueness, charm and authenticity. It’s about time we shared hotspots that were treated as secrets amongst locals.
The king of hot sauce? Yes, the real original originates here. Speaking of royalty, former Thai monarchs favoured this area for the summer and we get why.
Nestled inside Chonburi province and an arm’s length away from Pattaya, Si Racha has built an identity for itself thanks to its sizeable Japanese community. You can pay respects at a Shinto shrine, cosplay under Ido-style buildings at J-Park Nihon-Mura shopping centre, or feast on fresh sushi at popular eateries such as Jiro. There’s so much more to it too.
Just 12 kilometers offshore, you will find yourself at Koh Si Chang island with its summer palaces built under the reign of three former kings, coupled with a number of Thai-Chinese temples and excellent sunset views.
On land, new venues such as Hideout Beach Cafe boast the laidback feel you expect from Thailand’s top islands, while adjoined bars Be_ep and Bracket offer an unexpected slice of Bangkok refinement.
Jiro Japanese Restaurant – Sriracha Nakhon 8 Rd.
Be_ep Books and Bar and Bracket Wine Bar – 4 Sriracha Nakhon 7 Rd.
Hideout Beach Cafe – 49/61 Ban Rai Din Daeng 14, Bang Phra
Despite being Thailand’s fourth largest island, Koh Kood has retained its peaceful, away-from-it-all feel. This spot is pure and simple — just relax on the finest sand and explore the local community. Koh Kood houses Ao Yai fisherman village in the island’s South — a sought-after spot for seafood. The lack of thumping nightlife and touts has unsurprisingly made Koh Kood a top destination for couples. And like its northern neighbour, the island also benefits from its sustainable development. Tucked away beside a mangrove forest, Baan Makok features just eight gorgeous rooms made from local wood while bucket-list landmark Soneva Kiri has built its reputation on eco-friendly principles.
Baan Makok – No. 10, Moo 4, Koh Kood
Soneva Kiri – 110, Tambon Koh Kood
Chonthicha Seafood Restaurant – Ao Yai, Koh Kood
Despite being Thailand’s fourth largest island,
Koh Kood has retained its peaceful,
away-from-it-all feel.
If sustainability was a huge takeaway from Koh Kood, then Koh Mak is in a league of its own. Wedged between Koh Chang and Koh Kood, this tiny tropical getaway eschews partygoers, instead seeking to attract travelers who appreciate culture, nature and serenity. Koh Mak is largely owned by the descendants of a wealthy, early 20th-century merchant. In 2014, they launched a low-carbon initiative that prohibited foam packaging, discouraged jet skis and banana boats, limited agricultural chemicals and banned 24-hour convenience stores, among other developments. When you’re on the island, you can visit Koh Mak Resort’s organic garden, cycle through rubber and coconut plantations, kayak to Koh Khao just 1km away and even try night-fishing.
Koh Mak Resort – 1 Moo 2, Ao Suan Yai Beach
Seavana Beach Resort – 1/23 Moo 2, Ao Suan Yai Beach
Cinnamon Scenic Boardwalk – The Cinnamon Art Resort, Ao Tan Beach
Phuket is a lot of things, but neighboring Phang Nga is special. If you vibe more with a majestic slow-life setting over a beachside metropolis, this is it. Their food scene is also a stunner. Phang Nga appeared on the radar a decade ago when Iniala Beach House opened. The luxury resort again made news in December 2023 when the recognised Chef Simon Rogan, known for his sustainable approach, opened Aulis, a fine-dining restaurant that experiments with native ingredients. At a price, of course. This restaurant captured headlines globally, helping to put Phang Nga on the culinary map. Meanwhile, Thai chef Phanuphon “Black” Bulsuwan, of Blackitch Kitchen in Chiang Mai, recently opened Catch and Co. in Phang Nga for creative local seafood bites – the perfect place to chill before embarking on a Love Andaman sea tour, all in the same spot. Don’t be mistaken though, Phang Nga caters to everyone’s vacation budget. Visit Gop Pochana and Sam Chong Seafood for the region’s signature bold flavours and seafood, then travel north to Khao Lak. Here you can try fiery, authentic southern Thai dishes at renowned Krua Luang Ten — a restaurant that merits its own trip. To build up an appetite, try the favourite local sport: surfing. Phang Nga’s reliable but mellow waves make it the perfect place for beginner and intermediate surfers alike, all of whom congregate around Memories Beach – so named for the popular beachfront bar-restaurant where everyone chills out between breaks.
Aulis – Iniala Beach House, 40/14 Moo 6 Baan Natai, Khok Kloi, Takua Thung, Phang Nga
Gop Pochana – 58/2 Mu 7, Phet Kasem Rd., Thai Mueang, Phang Nga
Catch and Co. – Lamkaen, Thublamu, Thai Mueang District, Phang Nga
Sam Chong Seafood – 39/1 Mu 9, Phet Kasem Rd., Kalai, Takua Thung, Phang Nga
Krua Luang Ten – 160 Moo 2., Phet Kasem Rd., Khuekkhak, Takua Pa, Phang Nga
Phuket is a lot of things, but neighboring Phang Nga is special.
If you vibe more with a majestic slow-life setting over a beachside metropolis, this is it.