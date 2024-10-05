In the Woods: 3 Perfect Places to Get Back to Nature in Thailand

Whether you want wildlife, mountain hikes or castaway island experiences, there’s a perfect back-to-nature getaway waiting for you in Thailand.
Each corner of the country offers a unique adventure, from spotting birds and elephants in lush forests to swimming in azure waters teeming with marine life. Here are three great places, from north to south, where you can immerse yourself in Thailand’s beautiful tropical wilderness.
Kaeng Krachan National Park
Thailand’s largest national park Kaeng Krachan spans nearly 3,000 square kilometres (1.8 million rai) along the border with Myanmar. It is a wildlife lover’s dream.
The park is home to more than 400 species of birds, 300 species of butterflies and 50 species of mammals, including leopards, gaur and elephants – although sightings can be hit or miss.
Whether on hikes or safaris, visitors do regularly spot monkeys, though, including dusky langurs, stump-tailed macaques and white-handed gibbons.
Bird watchers also flock to Kaeng Krachan for its rich diversity of species. Beyond broadbills, pheasants and hornbills, the nature preserve is home to species rarely seen elsewhere in Thailand, such as the ratchet-tailed treepie.
Good to know:
There are four camping sites in the park, including one beside the peaceful Pala-U Waterfall. If you don’t want to rough it, stay in Hua Hin, just one hour away by car.
Early November is a great time to visit; the watering holes are full, the foliage is lush and you can witness the ‘sea of mist’ from Khao Phanoen Thung Viewpoint. Note that parts of the park close during the rainy season from August through October.
Where to go
Stay:
Eat:
Each corner of the country offers a unique adventure, from spotting birds and elephants
in lush forests to swimming in azure waters teeming with marine life. Here are three great places,
from north to south, where you can immerse yourself in Thailand’s beautiful tropical wilderness.
Doi Inthanon National Park
Doi Inthanon, Thailand’s tallest peak rising 2,565 metres above sea level, is a destination in its own right. But the national park fanning out from the mountain offers unforgettable adventures, too.
An hour south of Chiang Mai, the park is built around a series of small mountains. Don’t expect snow-capped peaks, but in winter, the highest point of Thailand will get as cold as zero degrees Celsius – an event that draws crowds eager to feel the fleeting chill.
But the star attractions are the twin royal pagodas – Doi Inthanon Royal Pagodas, honouring the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Queen Sirikit – and impressive waterfalls. In February, colourful Siriphum is surrounded by blooming sakura, while Mae Ya, with its striking multi-tiered cascades, is pleasant to visit year-round.
When hiking, remember to look for the 500-plus species of birds in the park, including the black-throated thrush, dark-breasted rosefinch and collared grosbeak.
Good to know:
Where to go
Stay: Father's Garden Inthanon
Eat: Inthanon Restaurant Chom Thong Chiang Mai
Koh Tarutao National Marine Park
Ringed by soft white sands and turquoise waters, Koh Tarutao is a postcard brought to life. But it was not always so idyllic. In the 1930s and 1940s, the island was a penal colony.
Those days are long gone. Now, Koh Tarutao is one of the 50-plus islands in the pristine Koh Tarutao National Marine Park, which also includes traveller hotspot, Koh Lipe.
There are no hotels, bars or 7-Elevens on the island. Visitors can stay the night in longhouses at the park headquarters in Ao Pante and bungalows in Ao Molae, or sleep beneath the stars in a tent.
During the day, hike to viewpoints such as Toe-Boo Cliff, keeping your eyes peeled for sea eagles, civets and mouse deer; read a book or two on stunning Ao Molae; or go paddling to spot the native dugongs. You can also rent bicycles or hire a long-tail boat to tour secluded bays and, for a dose of history, visit the overgrown ruins of the prison in Ao Taloh Udang or Ao Taloh Wow.
Good to know
Where to go
Stay: AKIRA Lipe Resort
Eat: Mojo Cafe & Bistro
On the Rocks
Raklay Seafood Lipe
Ringed by soft white sands and turquoise waters, Koh Tarutao is a postcard brought to life.