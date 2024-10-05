In the Woods: 3 Perfect Places to Get Back to Nature in Thailand

Whether you want wildlife, mountain hikes or castaway island experiences, there’s a perfect back-to-nature getaway waiting for you in Thailand.

Each corner of the country offers a unique adventure, from spotting birds and elephants in lush forests to swimming in azure waters teeming with marine life. Here are three great places, from north to south, where you can immerse yourself in Thailand’s beautiful tropical wilderness.

Kaeng Krachan National Park

Thailand’s largest national park Kaeng Krachan spans nearly 3,000 square kilometres (1.8 million rai) along the border with Myanmar. It is a wildlife lover’s dream.



The park is home to more than 400 species of birds, 300 species of butterflies and 50 species of mammals, including leopards, gaur and elephants – although sightings can be hit or miss.



Whether on hikes or safaris, visitors do regularly spot monkeys, though, including dusky langurs, stump-tailed macaques and white-handed gibbons.



Bird watchers also flock to Kaeng Krachan for its rich diversity of species. Beyond broadbills, pheasants and hornbills, the nature preserve is home to species rarely seen elsewhere in Thailand, such as the ratchet-tailed treepie.

Good to know:



There are four camping sites in the park, including one beside the peaceful Pala-U Waterfall. If you don’t want to rough it, stay in Hua Hin, just one hour away by car.

Early November is a great time to visit; the watering holes are full, the foliage is lush and you can witness the ‘sea of mist’ from Khao Phanoen Thung Viewpoint. Note that parts of the park close during the rainy season from August through October.

