Unforgettable Thai Adventures for Thrills and Chills  

Rippin’ the Waves in Phang Nga

Is Thailand on your surfing radar? It should be. Its powdery sands, vibrant blue waters and epic waves have made the Thai surfing scene incredibly popular with locals and visitors alike.

Once thought of as a paradise activity for Bali and Hawaii, Thailand’s surfing scene has caught fire in the past few years. Khao Lak, in Phang Nga province, has emerged as a top surfing destination. Phang Nga isn't just about surfing; it's a haven for peace seekers, foodies and nature lovers, with stunning seas, lush forests, vibrant mountains and amazing eats.

Memories Beach in Khao Lak, once a secret for foreign surfers, is now a hidden gem for Thai tourists. With gentle waves perfect for beginners and plenty of activities, it’s an ideal spot. Enjoy a drink while watching the sunset on the mirror-like ocean. Khao Lak is catching waves of popularity, with locals calling it ‘Khao Lak Surf Town.’

Tips: Khao Lak’s year-round waves make it a must-visit for surf junkies, especially during monsoon season.

Where to go

Heights Await in Chiang Mai

Zip-lining has become a popular adventure in Thailand, letting you soar like a bird over stunning forests and mountains. It’s a must-try at least once, and for an extra thrill, why not tackle the longest zip line in Asia?

Kingkong Smile Zipline in Doi Saket, Chiang Mai, offers a thrilling experience with 36 exciting platforms, including rappels, glass ladders and climbing nets. Its highlight is a 1,200-metre zip line, providing an exhilarating sensation of flying over lush greenery. Buckle up and prepare for an unforgettable rush that lasts just 1.74 minutes!

Tips: Avoid the monsoon season. Wear long sleeves, long pants and sneakers. Safety gear is provided. Open daily, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Where to go