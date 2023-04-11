The scent of Songkran: sensational and centuries-old | The Nation

Songkran is famous for water splashing, but did you know the Thai New Year also has a special smell?

No Songkran festival is complete without scented water, or "Nam Ob Thai". The perfumed water will be a must-have item this week as people seek a cooling and refreshing antidote to the hot days of April.

We also use Nam Ob Thai in a traditional New Year blessing ceremony called "Rod Nam Dam Hua"