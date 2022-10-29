Ambitious woman CEO aims to take Dusit brand to global heights | Business Story EP.19

The upcoming Dusit Central Park marks a new stage in the evolution of Dusit, a respected hospitality brand for 74 years. CEO Suphajee Suthumpun talks about her vision for the group and how the prestigious project in Bangkok is shaping up.

Dusit Thani, over the years, has become the symbol of a five-star luxury hotel in Bangkok, besides being a pioneer in the hospitality business. In addition to achieving world-class standards, it is constantly striving to get better.

Suphajee Suthumpun is currently chief executive officer of Dusit Thani Group Public Company Limited. Her distinctive personality has given her a reputation of being a problem-solving CEO and she has become a role model for many executives.