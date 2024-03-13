Magnificence: Celebrating World Elephant Day | The Nation



Organised by Ayutthaya Elephant Palace & Royal Kraal, the event featured religious activities, including elephants giving alms to renowned monks in the provinces, the performing of death rites for deceased elephants, and the sprinkling of holy water on very alive pachyderms.



As many as 80 elephants attended the ceremony, unable to resist a banquet of delectable food.



The organiser said the event is held to honour Thai elephants, which have long represented the kingdom, as evidenced by Thailand’s historical national flag featuring a white elephant. Thai elephants were also ridden by kings during wartime battles.

