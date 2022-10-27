In a special interview with The Nation, ABAC chairman Kriengkrai Thiennukul advised Apec leaders to reopen borders, particularly for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises which have been greatly impacted by restrictions on the movement of people since the pandemic began.
One of the important initiatives from ABAC is the Apec Business Travel Card, which facilitates faster entry for business people into the economies of the Asia-Pacific region, Kriengkrai said.
ABAC would continue to work on the development and implementation of a regionally consistent framework to facilitate the continuation of business during the pandemic, and the harmonisation of travel regimes and green lanes, he added.
Kriengkrai suggested that when cooperation at the policy level from Apec’s leaders extended to the private sector, the result is ease of doing business internationally. This will open the door to investment and trade opportunities. The benefits will belong to people from all backgrounds who are engaged in the business.
The main mandate of ABAC is to advise leaders and other Apec officials on issues concerning business practices. ABAC members represent a range of business sectors including small and medium enterprises. ABAC also responds to requests from various Apec sub-groups for information about the business perspective of specific areas of cooperation.