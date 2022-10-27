Police crack down on foreign fugitives ahead of Apec Summit

In the second case, a 40-year-old man identified as Tsai was arrested for entering Thailand illegally. No immigration records were found regarding his entry.

He is wanted by Chinese authorities for illegal production and sale of homemade firearms and bullets, according to Thai immigration police.

The third arrest involved a 36-year-old Chinese man identified only as Dali, who was charged with human trafficking and forced labour.

The man was arrested in Chonburi for alleged involvement in a criminal gang running a call centre scam based in Cambodia, according to Panthana.

In the last case, a 17-year-old man from Taiwan, identified only as Chen, was arrested for illegal entry into Thailand.

The suspect told police he was persuaded by an acquaintance to join a “romance scam” gang in Cambodia but that he feared for his safety after failing to find any victim after three months. So, he decided to sneak into Thailand in late July with the intent to enter Myanmar, police quoted him as saying.

Chen is wanted by Taiwanese police for his alleged involvement in a physical assault in mid-2021 that resulted in one death.

Bangkok is hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit, to be attended by leaders of 21 member economies, on November 18 and 19.