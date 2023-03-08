Women’s Day Special: Linda Cruse, a humanitarian who has lived for two decades out of her suitcase, travelling the world.
Linda Cruse is a humanitarian and social entrepreneur who has dedicated her career to supporting communities in crisis around the world. She is known for her work in disaster response and recovery, sustainable development, and social innovation.
Cruse has spent over 2 decades living out of her suitcase, traveling the world with no fixed abode. Her approach is to get families back on their feet by matching their skills with market opportunities and a business plan. Her incredible adventures have captivated audiences and earned praise and support from Sir Richard Branson, The Dalai Lama and King Charles III.
With the 8th of March celebrated every year as Women’s Day, The Nation spoke to Cruse, asking this inspiring woman for words of wisdom for young girls.
When asked about gender equality, Cruse, with experience working all over the globe and witnessing situations unimaginable to many, said that rather than having gender equality, she preferred human equality.
Cruse has also worked throughout Asia, supporting communities hit by natural disasters such as the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami and the 2008 Sichuan earthquake in China. She is the founder of the Global Women's Project, which empowers women in rural communities to develop sustainable businesses and improve their economic opportunities.
She has received numerous honours for her work, including the Women of the Decade in Humanitarian Aid and Social Entrepreneurship award from the Women's Economic Forum, and the Global CSR Excellence and Leadership Award from the World CSR Congress.