Linda Cruse is a humanitarian and social entrepreneur who has dedicated her career to supporting communities in crisis around the world. She is known for her work in disaster response and recovery, sustainable development, and social innovation.

Cruse has spent over 2 decades living out of her suitcase, traveling the world with no fixed abode. Her approach is to get families back on their feet by matching their skills with market opportunities and a business plan. Her incredible adventures have captivated audiences and earned praise and support from Sir Richard Branson, The Dalai Lama and King Charles III.