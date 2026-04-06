Beyond the Cup: Jian Cha’s Move into Thailand’s Wellness & Spa Industry DR. POLLY HASON I Take Flight Ep2

But our big topic today is a major "Runway Crossing." This brand isn't stopping at beverages; they are expanding their empire into the Thai Wellness & Spa industry under the name ‘Jai Chan.’



This is a transition from the "Beverage Industry" to the "Service and Relaxation Industry," which seem to be worlds apart. What is the reasoning behind this move? And how do you build a community in an era where people crave holistic self-care?



Today, I am honored to be joined by the ‘Captain’ steering both of these brands, who will share insights on building Thai Soft Power through experiences centered around the ‘Human Touch.

Joining us today is DR. POLLY HASON CO-FOUNDER AND CEO OF JC GROUP