Beyond the Cup: Jian Cha’s Move into Thailand’s Wellness & Spa Industry DR. POLLY HASON I Take Flight Ep2

MONDAY, APRIL 06, 2026

When we talk about beverage brands that have grown rapidly and become a major trend recently, ‘Jian Cha’ is likely the first name that comes to mind—famed for its unique flower teas, exquisite flavors, and stunning design.

But our big topic today is a major "Runway Crossing." This brand isn't stopping at beverages; they are expanding their empire into the Thai Wellness & Spa industry under the name ‘Jai Chan.’

This is a transition from the "Beverage Industry" to the "Service and Relaxation Industry," which seem to be worlds apart. What is the reasoning behind this move? And how do you build a community in an era where people crave holistic self-care?

Today, I am honored to be joined by the ‘Captain’ steering both of these brands, who will share insights on building Thai Soft Power through experiences centered around the ‘Human Touch.
Joining us today is  DR. POLLY HASON CO-FOUNDER AND CEO OF JC GROUP

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