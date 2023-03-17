After the recent earthquake in Turkey, rescue dogs have gained much attention and praise for their work.

But Thailand has a problem, In rescue missions or the case of a missing person, it can take up to three days for the authorities to call in K9 units for help.

The number of fully trained K9 dogs is not even close to a 100, and the scent is lost quickly in Thailand’s hot and humid weather compared to cold climate countries, which makes it difficult for these K9s to have a successful mission in Thailand