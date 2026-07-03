Why will the train-bus crash at Makkasan happen again? | The Disclosed EP.7

FRIDAY, JULY 03, 2026
|Tammy Tameryn Somhar

Why are Bangkok’s chaotic railway crossings a disaster waiting to happen again? This episode of The Disclosed investigates the systemic failures behind the tragic train-bus collision at Makkasan. From an understaffed State Railway of Thailand (SRT) relying on unlicensed operators to a total lack of modern automated safety sensors, we look at why the current infrastructure can't keep up. While politicians debate building tunnels or banning inner-city trains, the video reminds us that driver discipline and strict traffic law enforcement are what will ultimately save lives.

[00:06] – Overview of chaotic railway crossings in Bangkok.

[00:23] – Details of the tragic train-bus collision and its casualties.

[00:54] – Investigation findings: Unlicensed driver and systematic flaws.

[01:24] – Driver qualification comparison: Japan vs. Thailand.

[01:44] – The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) severe staffing crisis and policy history.

[02:25] – Lack of modern obstacle detection technology in Thailand's rail network.

[03:00] – Expert analysis on Bangkok's city planning and junction issues.

[03:57] – Thailand's road safety ranking by the World Health Organization (WHO).

[04:15] – Proposed government solutions: Underground tunnels vs. Rush-hour train bans.

[05:17] – Conclusion: The ultimate importance of human discipline and following traffic laws.

#TheNationThailand #ThailandNews #RoadSafetyThailand #TheDisclosed #BangkokNews #มักกะสัน #รถไฟชนรถเมล์

Tammy Tameryn Somhar

Journalist & News Presenter | The Nation Thailand
Host of The Disclosed, Everyday Nation, and Special Report. Covers social issues, business, technology, arts, and culture, with a focus on feature storytelling, and investigative journalism.

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