Why will the train-bus crash at Makkasan happen again? | The Disclosed EP.7

[00:06] – Overview of chaotic railway crossings in Bangkok.
[00:23] – Details of the tragic train-bus collision and its casualties.
[00:54] – Investigation findings: Unlicensed driver and systematic flaws.
[01:24] – Driver qualification comparison: Japan vs. Thailand.
[01:44] – The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) severe staffing crisis and policy history.
[02:25] – Lack of modern obstacle detection technology in Thailand's rail network.
[03:00] – Expert analysis on Bangkok's city planning and junction issues.
[03:57] – Thailand's road safety ranking by the World Health Organization (WHO).
[04:15] – Proposed government solutions: Underground tunnels vs. Rush-hour train bans.
[05:17] – Conclusion: The ultimate importance of human discipline and following traffic laws.
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