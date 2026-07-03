Why will the train-bus crash at Makkasan happen again? | The Disclosed EP.7

Why are Bangkok’s chaotic railway crossings a disaster waiting to happen again? This episode of The Disclosed investigates the systemic failures behind the tragic train-bus collision at Makkasan. From an understaffed State Railway of Thailand (SRT) relying on unlicensed operators to a total lack of modern automated safety sensors, we look at why the current infrastructure can't keep up. While politicians debate building tunnels or banning inner-city trains, the video reminds us that driver discipline and strict traffic law enforcement are what will ultimately save lives.

[00:06] – Overview of chaotic railway crossings in Bangkok. [00:23] – Details of the tragic train-bus collision and its casualties. [00:54] – Investigation findings: Unlicensed driver and systematic flaws. [01:24] – Driver qualification comparison: Japan vs. Thailand. [01:44] – The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) severe staffing crisis and policy history. [02:25] – Lack of modern obstacle detection technology in Thailand's rail network. [03:00] – Expert analysis on Bangkok's city planning and junction issues. [03:57] – Thailand's road safety ranking by the World Health Organization (WHO). [04:15] – Proposed government solutions: Underground tunnels vs. Rush-hour train bans. [05:17] – Conclusion: The ultimate importance of human discipline and following traffic laws. #TheNationThailand #ThailandNews #RoadSafetyThailand #TheDisclosed #BangkokNews #มักกะสัน #รถไฟชนรถเมล์ Related Nature or Growth? Land bridge project comes at environmental cost What is Thakin’s role in politics after release from prison? Wildfires ease in Thailand, but long term impacts and damages remain