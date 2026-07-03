What Thailand tourism doesn’t always tell you about Songkran festival

Thailand tourism comes alive during Songkran festival, but the celebration is about far more than splashing water. Discover the traditions, cultural meaning and regional customs that shape Thailand’s Thai New Year.
00:00 – Beyond the water fights: The true meaning of Songkran
00:56 – Thailand’s traditional New Year and its significance
01:13 – Family Day: Why Bangkok gets quiet on April 14th
01:41 – Spiritual traditions: Making merit and pouring water on Buddha statues
02:08 – Sand pagodas and showing respect through the "Rod Nam Dam Hua" ceremony
02:28 – Regional celebrations: Exploring the Lanna style in Northern Thailand
02:58 – The "Wan Lai" Festival: Why some celebrations last all month
03:36 – Songkran as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage
04:00 – Staying safe and enjoying the Thai New Year
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