What Thailand tourism doesn’t always tell you about Songkran festival

Thailand tourism comes alive during Songkran festival, but the celebration is about far more than splashing water. Discover the traditions, cultural meaning and regional customs that shape Thailand’s Thai New Year.



00:00 – Beyond the water fights: The true meaning of Songkran

00:56 – Thailand’s traditional New Year and its significance

01:13 – Family Day: Why Bangkok gets quiet on April 14th

01:41 – Spiritual traditions: Making merit and pouring water on Buddha statues

02:08 – Sand pagodas and showing respect through the "Rod Nam Dam Hua" ceremony

02:28 – Regional celebrations: Exploring the Lanna style in Northern Thailand

02:58 – The "Wan Lai" Festival: Why some celebrations last all month

03:36 – Songkran as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage

04:00 – Staying safe and enjoying the Thai New Year

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