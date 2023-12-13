The Nation Daily: 13 December 2023 | The Nation



Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt pointed out that one of the sources of high levels of PM 2.5 in Bangkok is because of too many old cars with diesel engines on the road. So Bangkok is preparing to offer incentives for people to use cleaner cars.





As PM2.5 smog returns to Thailand during the cold season, the Department of Medical Services (DMS) has advised parents on how to protect their children from the health-damaging effects of air pollution.





Bangkok is hosting “Youth Power for Driving Soft Power” event this week to showcase and connect the younger generation to the potential soft power of Thailand.





This morning, two restaurants in Thailand have been awarded two MICHELIN Stars in the 2024 MICHELIN Guide: the Thai restaurant Baan Tepa and the Indian restaurant Gaa, both located in Bangkok.





Over 2.4 million decorative lights will illuminate treasured buildings and landmarks on Ratchadamnoen Avenue and Rattanakosin Island in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district to usher in the New Year.