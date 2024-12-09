Starbucks Reserve™ One Bangkok | The Nation Lifestyle

Today, we’re thrilled to present the unveiling of Starbucks' newest Flagship Store and its largest Greener Store at One Bangkok, a prestigious location in the heart of the city. With an impressive area of over 860 square meters across two levels, this store redefines the coffee experience like never before.

Carefully crafted to embody the essence of coffee, community, and connection, this flagship store delivers the authentic “Third Place” experience.

The design draws inspiration from the breathtaking landscapes of Northern Thailand and the vibrant traditions of hill tribe communities. Central to its theme is the "Tree Top Canopy", symbolizing the natural ecosystem where coffee thrives.