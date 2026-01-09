A line has been crossed. | The Signal Ep 6

Could what just happened in Venezuela happen somewhere else?



After a dramatic U.S. operation that removed Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and an unmistakable declaration of intent from Washington, long-held assumptions about sovereignty, intervention, and distance are suddenly have been thrown out the window.



In this episode of #TheSignal, we take a wider view — asking what this moment could mean for Thailand and Southeast Asia. From foreign military alignments and great-power rivalry to rare earth resources, transnational crime, and regional stability, this discussion looks beyond outrage and speculation to examine strategic realities.



Joining us is William J. Jones, Assistant Professor at Mahidol University International College, who helps unpack how U.S. policy signals are being read globally — and why ASEAN may be entering a far more uncertain era.