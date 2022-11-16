Leaders at G-20 summit condemn war in Ukraine, call for ceasefire

Without making a direct mention of the conflict, Indonesian President Joko Widodo warned that ending the war was the responsibility of nations for the sake of current and future generations.

“If the war doesn’t end, it will be difficult for the world to move forward,” he said in his opening address at the two-day G-20 Leaders’ Summit at the Apurva Kempinski hotel in Bali.

“We should not divide the world into parts. We must not allow the world to fall into another Cold War,” he added.

Seventeen leaders gathered for the summit, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and United States President Joe Biden. But Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen cut short his trip after testing positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin skipped the summit, despite Widodo’s efforts to persuade them to come to Bali to start a dialogue.