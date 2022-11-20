Malaysia polls: 97-year-old Mahathir suffers shock defeat

It is the 97-year-old’s first defeat in Malaysia’s parliamentary elections since 1969.

The Langkawi seat was won by Suhaimi Abdullah from PN, with 25,463 votes, or 38.1% of the vote share, on Saturday.

Mahathir managed to garner only 4,566 votes, or 6.8% – less than the 12.5% vote threshold required to keep his deposit as a candidate.

Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Armishah Siraj came in second with 11,945 votes or 17.9%. Armishah is a member of the Kampung Kuah Umno branch in Langkawi and is familiar with issues on the ground.

In the 2018 election, Mahathir won 54.9 % of the votes, beating BN’s 29.1 %.

Mahathir won respect for bringing prosperity and development to the island by declaring it a tax-free haven in 1987 when he was Malaysia’s premier. The move drew a slew of tourism investments, including an international airport, ferry services and luxury hotels.