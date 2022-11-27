Food waste causes, effects and solution to a humongous global

How to cut down on food waste:

Switch to a more sustainable and healthy diet

We should eat good, wholesome meals, but they don’t have to be complicated. The internet has quick, healthy recipes that can be made with fewer ingredients and shared with our family and friends. So altogether less food would be wasted as a result.

Buy only what you need

Plan your meals. Create a shopping list and stick to it to avoid making impulse purchases. You won’t just waste less food, but you’ll also save money as a result.

Select undesirable produce and fruits

Don’t judge foods based on how they appear. Fruits and vegetables that are irregularly shaped or damaged are frequently discarded because they don’t match consumer expectations, yet consuming them can help reduce food waste. Also, use mature fruits in sweets, drinks, and smoothies.

Use proper food storage

Place the more important items in the front of your refrigerator or cabinet and the newer items in the back. Open food must be stored in airtight containers to stay fresh in the refrigerator, and assortments must be sealed to keep bugs out.

Understand food labels

The difference between “use-by” and “best before” dates is substantial. The “use-by” date indicates when food is no longer safe to consume, but sometimes food is still okay to eat after the “best before” date. Avoid foods with added sugar or salt and read food labels carefully for potentially dangerous ingredients like trans fats and preservatives.

Take your container to restaurant

If you can’t finish your meal in a restaurant, don’t hesitate to fill your container. It will prevent both financial loss and food waste.

Connect with an NGO while you host a party

Even though food waste is fairly typical at weddings and celebrations, proper planning for food waste is always suggested. Instruct your caterers to prepare the food under the guest list, but if there are any leftovers, contact an NGO that may distribute the meals to the underprivileged

Mitali Gautam

The Statesman

Asia News Network