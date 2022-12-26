Show love and empathy, says Santa, as people mark Christmas worldwide

Speaking from his chamber in Rovaniemi, on the Arctic Circle, Santa said he was hoping Christmas would bring peace and happiness throughout the world.

Santa was also spotted scuba diving on Thursday (December 22) in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, enjoying some relaxation with an elfish helper before the upcoming holidays.

In Thailand, a group of mahouts, each dressed as Santa Claus, led a herd of elephants into a school on Friday (December 23) to distribute Christmas gifts to students.

Close to 2,000 thrilled students at the school in Ayutthaya province collected balloons, dolls, toys, and candies from the trunks of elephants, who later performed by dancing to music.

Meanwhile at the Vatican, Pope Francis on Saturday (December 24) led the world's Catholics into Christmas, saying in an apparent reference to the war in Ukraine and other conflicts, that the level of greed and hunger for power was such that some wanted to "consume even their neighbours".