Alternative rockers find unlikely fans with smash hit ‘Bad Boy’

Thai alternative rock duo Paper Planes found an unlikely audience with "Bad Boy", their first major hit with an unexpected audience.

Grade 1 students and even their parents have embraced the catchy tune about a playboy gangster suffering the blues of unrequited love.

The song went viral after its video was released on October 17 last year. As of Wednesday, it had more than 54 million views, 430,000 likes, and 11,000 comments on YouTube.

Even though the song is about the kind of guy parents often warn their children about, young children across the country know the lyrics by heart.