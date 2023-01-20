Private clinics baffled by government move to restrict handing out of key AIDS medicines

In December, the Health Ministry issued a decree that private clinics could no longer hand out PrEP and PEP medicines, which are used as drugs to reduce the chances of contracting HIV from sex or drug use.

.

The move by the ministry has created an obstacle for patients and added to the workload of many public hospitals.

.

The Rainbow Sky Association is one of many private clinics providing healthcare services, such as blood tests for STDs and giving out PEP and PrEP drugs, following Thailand’s national strategy to end AIDS by 2030.