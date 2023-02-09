Invited by Russia, Roger Waters tells UN: Ukraine invasion illegal

He concluded, “From the 4 billion or so brothers and sisters in this voiceless majority – who, together with the millions in the international anti-war movement, represent a huge constituency - enough is enough. We demand change. President Biden, President Putin, President Zelenskyy, USA, NATO, Russia, the EU, all of you, please change course now. Agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine today.”

Representing his country, Vasily Nebenzya, Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations, said to the Council, “The problem is that the leavers that could influence the pursuit of a peaceful settlement to the conflict around Ukraine have ended up in the hands of western arms companies and corporations, and they, as you will fully understand, are the last people who would be interested in peace.”

Zhang Jun, Permanent Representative of China, Richard Mills, Deputy Permanent Representative of the United States, and Sergiy Kyslytsya, Permanent Representative of Ukraine, briefed the Council, too.

Zhang Jun, Permanent Representative of China, said the Ukraine crisis is “global and multifaceted in nature to which there is not a purely military solution.” He added, “In the past year, parting on sanctions and upgrading weapons did not calm the situation but instead made the conflict more acute and issues more complicated, pushing the situation to a more dangerous precipice.”

Richard Mills, Permanent Representative of the United States, said, “The security assistance, including weapons that the United States and more than 50 other countries are providing and will continue to provide, is for Ukraine’s self-defence.” He stressed, “This distinction cannot be more important. Ukraine is using its weapons to repel the invading Russian forces that are committing war crimes on Ukraine’s territory.”

Sergiy Kyslytsya, Permanent Representative of Ukraine, said, “If the Security Council remains immobilized by the evil-doer himself and cannot punish it, let us and all responsible nations do this work for the Council and for our common good, as the first lines of the UN Charter read ‘…to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war.’”