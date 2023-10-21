Wars reduce the global economy by 12%, but certain nations benefit economically

Cost of conflict in % of national GDP

Figure 1. Distribution and structure of the burden of violent conflict in 2014

Disaggregation of the relative burden of conflict per country worldwide

In 2014, the world would have been 12% wealthier had violent conflict been absent since 1970. How are the losses distributed? What can be done to mitigate the impact of war on national and global economies?

A published paper in the Journal for Peace Research written by ISDC ( International Security and Development Center)’s Tilman Brück and colleagues shows that preventing war is good economics.

The study shows huge global disparities in how the costs of conflict are distributed (see Figure 1).

Developing countries were hit hardest by violent conflict, while most high-income countries benefited from their external participation; thereby exaggerating global imbalances.

Countries that fight wars far away from home benefit economically from their domestic military spending, while causing damage to foreign territories.

By region, Asia would have benefited the most from the absence of violent conflict between 1970 and 2014, while North America would have lost USD 0.9 trillion during that period. For seven countries (including Iraq and Afghanistan), total GDP would have more than doubled in the absence of violent conflict.