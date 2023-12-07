Forbes unveils its 20th Annual Ranking of The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women

To further indicate her immense economic contribution, the US Travel Association estimates that the US leg of the Eras tour added more than $5 billion collectively to state economies.

“In a year overshadowed by turbulent uncertainty and instability, the world's most powerful women are leveraging their influence beyond traditional realms to drive profound transformation," remarks Moira Forbes, Executive Vice President at Forbes.

"As we grapple with a global convergence of crises, the need for their leadership has never been more evident or urgent.” Women featured in the 2023 ranking represent six categories: business, technology, finance, media & entertainment, politics & policy, and philanthropy.

To determine the rank within each category, as well as overall rank on the list of 100, Forbes applied four metrics: money, media, impact and spheres of influence. Those featured are builders, disruptors, and innovators in every sector, from corporate to creative worlds, taking a modern, forward-looking view on power.

ForbesWomen editor Maggie McGrath commented: “Over the past twenty years of the Most Powerful Women list, we’ve documented the shifting ways that power is attained and enacted globally. This year’s list illustrates that perhaps better than any other, with entertainment icons ranking right at the top alongside global politicians and leaders of the world’s most influential businesses.”

