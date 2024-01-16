Islamabad’s first anti rape crisis cell set up at Pims in Pakistan

The cell was set up by the Ministries of Health and Law and Justice with support from the UK government, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the Legal Aid Society.

According to a press release issued by the law ministry, the inauguration of the ARCC came as a part of the implementation of the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Act, of 2021.

This necessitated the establishment of anti-rape cells across districts to provide survivors with access to multiple services including the registration of first information reports (FIR), collection of evidence and a medical examination within six hours.

“Survivors of sexual violence suffer tremendously from physical impacts emotional trauma and even social stigmatisation.

Therefore, confidential and quick medico-legal services must be available to help them receive justice and hope,” it said.

“This ARCC will help address the critical issues of gender-based violence,” the press release quoted Raja Naeem Akbar, secretary of the law ministry, as saying.