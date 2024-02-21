Retail stocks empty as Jokowi distributes rice to 22m families

Responding to the scarcity, the President ordered the National Food Agency (Bapanas) and the State Logistic Agency (Bulog) to flood the market with rice from state reserves.

Roy Mandey, chairman of the Association of Indonesian Retailers (Aprindo), explained that members such as Alfamart and Indomaret had decided not to restock their shelves after they could not find supplies of affordable premium rice, as the commodity’s wholesale price had exceeded the government-set price ceiling (HET).

At the same time, they could not obtain medium-grade rice from Bulog under the agency’s price stabilization (SPHP) program, which had been redirected to the social assistance program.

Bulog distributed around 850,000 tonnes of SPHP rice as of the end of January, but primarily for Jokowi’s rice social assistance program.

Many alleged that the distribution of rice to 22 million households ahead of the election was intended to bolster the electability of presidential pair Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

President Jokowi has insisted there is no connection between the rice distribution program and the rice shortage at modern retailers.

Bulog CEO Bayu Krisnamurthi has attributed the shortage to high farm gate prices, due to a decline in domestic rice production over the last eight months as a result of impacts from the El Nino weather phenomenon.

Bulog records show that farm gate prices for premium rice currently stand above Rp 15,000 per kilogram, significantly exceeding the HET of Rp 13,900 per kilogram as set by Bapanas.