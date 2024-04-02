Forbes unveils 38th Annual World’s Billionaires List

Forbes announced its 38th annual World’s Billionaires List, the definitive ranking of the world’s richest people. This year’s list features a record-breaking 2,781 billionaires, more billionaires than ever before, 141 more than last year and 26 more than the previous record set in 2021.

French luxury goods titan Bernard Arnault tops the World’s Billionaires ranking for the second year in a row, after his net worth grew by 10% to an estimated US$233 billion, thanks to another record year at his conglomerate, LVMH. Elon Musk remains in the second spot, with an estimated net worth of US$195 billion, up 8% from last year but noticeably lower than his net worth in November 2021, when he became the first person ever to be worth US$300 billion. The decline is largely due to a fall in the value of Tesla shares.

“It’s been an amazing year for the world’s richest people, with more billionaires around the world than ever before,” says Chase Peterson-Withorn, Forbes Senior Editor, Wealth. “A record-breaking 14 centibillionaires have 12-figure fortunes. Even during times of financial uncertainty for many, the super-rich continue to thrive.”