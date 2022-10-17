World’s largest waterfall surges back to life after drought
The world’s largest waterfall system is roaring once again after a week of heavy rain in southern Brazil.
Water flowing over the mighty Iguazu Falls on the Brazil-Argentina border has surged to 10 times the usual level, according to local media.
Heavy rain in the Brazilian state of Parana has seen water levels swell, forcing park authorities to close the main footbridges on the Brazilian side of the river for a week. However, tourists are back marvelling at the natural wonder after the bridges were reopened this weekend.
Typically, about 1.5 million litres per second flow through the falls but that figure soared to 16 million litres on Thursday as unseasonal rain flooded Iguaza.
Hydroelectric dams have opened their gates to relieve the water load and ease flooding.
The massive overflow of the river comes after a severe drought which emptied the Iguazu river.
In 1986 the waterfalls and the surrounding area were declared a Unesco World Heritage Site, and since 2011 they have also been considered one of the "seven new natural wonders" of the world.
Reuters