World’s largest waterfall surges back to life after drought

Water flowing over the mighty Iguazu Falls on the Brazil-Argentina border has surged to 10 times the usual level, according to local media.

Heavy rain in the Brazilian state of Parana has seen water levels swell, forcing park authorities to close the main footbridges on the Brazilian side of the river for a week. However, tourists are back marvelling at the natural wonder after the bridges were reopened this weekend.

Typically, about 1.5 million litres per second flow through the falls but that figure soared to 16 million litres on Thursday as unseasonal rain flooded Iguaza.

Hydroelectric dams have opened their gates to relieve the water load and ease flooding.

The massive overflow of the river comes after a severe drought which emptied the Iguazu river.