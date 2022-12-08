New Peru president sworn in after predecessor Castillo ousted

Boluarte, elevated from vice president, becomes Peru's first-ever female president, following Castillo's attempt to dissolve the legislature by decree to avoid the impeachment vote, which sparked a wave of resignations by ministers and criticism from allies.

Peru's Congress voted to oust Castillo in an impeachment trial on Wednesday, hours after he plunged the country into a constitutional crisis by attempting to dissolve the legislature by decree.

Ignoring Castillo's attempt to shut down Congress, lawmakers moved ahead with the previously planned impeachment trial, with 101 votes in favour of removing him, six against and 10 abstentions. The result was announced with loud cheers and the legislature called Vice President Dina Boluarte to take office.

That sparked resignations by key ministers from Castillo's government and allegations of a "coup" by opposition members and allies. The police and Armed Forces warned him that the route he had taken to try to dissolve Congress was unconstitutional.

Congress summoned Castillo last week to respond to accusations of "moral incapacity" to govern. The prosecutor's office in October filed a constitutional complaint against Castillo for allegedly leading "a criminal organization" to profit from state contracts and for obstructing investigations.