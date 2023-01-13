Take a peek at hundreds of thousands of baby turtles hatching!

The annual nesting and hatching of Latin America’s largest freshwater turtle species along sandbars in this region of the western Amazon Basin are considered the largest single aggregation of turtles on the planet.

Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local nesting beaches to dig nests and lay eggs.

The footage, taken by WCS’s conservation partner Ecovale, shows beaches swarming with baby turtles as they emerge from the sand and then congregate along sand banks before eventually dispersing into the river.

The turtles began hatching in mid-December and continued into early January.

The Giant South American river turtle is the largest freshwater turtle in Latin America, reaching three and a half feet (1.07 meters) and 200 pounds (90 kg).

The turtles play an important ecological role by dispersing seeds that eventually help regenerate vegetation along river corridors.

In addition, they make a significant contribution of biomass to the food web of the river.