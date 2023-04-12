Chile approves bill cutting work week to 40 hours from 45

Boric, who took office last year pledging an ambitious agenda of social and economic reforms, has suffered several setbacks, including voters rejecting a progressive new Constitution and legislative defeat for a key tax bill.

But the workweek law - which now awaits Boric's signature - constitutes a small victory for an administration that has been trying to shift the country away from its free-market constitution. The new law mandates one less hour a week of work per year until the work week reaches 40 hours, bringing Chile in line with most industrialized nations.