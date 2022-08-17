Lost pup reunited with owner after pitch incursion during Chilean league game

During the 20th minute of Sunday’s league clash between Fernandez Vial and Universidad de Concepcion, several football players tried to stop Toby from causing havoc, but they failed.

The little canine made its way to the 12-yard line, stopping to defecate on the goal line. Universidad goalkeeper Manuel García decided to take his gloves off and clean up the mess.

The dog was successfully caught after several minutes of mayhem.