Cuba's Diaz-Canel pledges to curb inflation after presidential re-election

Diaz-Canel, leader of the Communist Party - the countries only recognized political movement - won a landslide vote of 97.66% of the National Assembly, all of whose 470 members are aligned with the party or sympathetic to it.

The newly elected president, in a televised speech, thanked cheering lawmakers for their support and pledged to control inflation.

Among the crowd was Raul Castro, 91, the late Fidel's brother, who vigorously shook Diaz-Canel's hand upon announcement of the results, showing the old guard's continued support.

The assembly also re-elected Salvador Valdes as Cuba's vice president and Manuel Marrero as prime minister.