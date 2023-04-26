Jamaica cool on King Charles' coronation as it eyes break with monarchy

Jamaica was a British colony until it became independent in 1962. The West Indian country of almost three million people is part of the Commonwealth and the British monarch remains head of state.

The country's prime minister, Andrew Holness, told Britain's Prince William in 2022 that his country wants to be independent and in March he announced a constitutional reform committee that will assist in the transition.

With a bitter history of slavery and a plantation economy that made some Britons wealthy but left many Jamaicans impoverished, many Jamaicans do not see the relationship with Britain as having been happy and glorious.

So there is little excitement about the lavish coronation ceremony, taking place in London on May 6 for King Charles, who became monarch of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September

"It doesn't mean anything to me because I don't see what they are doing for us here in Jamaica," said Claudeth Brown, 68, who sells peanuts and cold drinks in the Jamaican capital Kingston.

Carpenter David Brown, 65, had similar feelings.

"If we have independence, why would we need another head of state from abroad?" he said as he caught sardines in Kingston Harbour during a day off work.