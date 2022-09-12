Malaysia’s former prime minister Abdullah Badawi has dementia

Khairy, who is the 82-year-old former Umno leader’s son-in-law, said Abdullah started showing signs of cognitive impairment shortly after retiring as Malaysia’s fifth prime minister in 2009 and his condition has progressively worsened since then.

“It has been challenging for us to see the deterioration in his cognitive function. Some people are aware but many are not. The family has decided to openly share this, partly to shine a light on dementia and cognitive impairment,” said Khairy on Twitter on Sunday.

Popularly known as Pak Lah, Abdullah resigned as prime minister in 2009 and was replaced by Najib Razak. Since then, he has kept a relatively low profile and been out of the public eye.

Earlier on Sunday, Khairy spoke about Abdullah’s “cruel” condition at the launch of the Malaysian Conference of Psychological Medicine and Clinical Practice Guidelines on Management of Dementia and Schizophrenia.

He said Abdullah is now wheelchair-bound and “cannot function normally anymore”.

“The body is there but the mind is not… He does not remember my name, my wife’s name,” said Khairy, who is married to Nori Abdullah. “The only reason I know he recognises me is the flicker in his eye when I visit him.”