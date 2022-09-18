Malaysia PM: We’re very close to the polls

An estimated 10,000 youths, all in blue Barisan attire, packed Stadium Titiwangsa here chanting “bubar” or “dissolve Parliament” while Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Barisan chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi delivered their speeches at the event.

Ahmad Zahid, who took the stage last, echoed the clarion call, saying in his speech that the message was clear the time to call for the general election is now.

The Umno president said what is needed now from the Prime Minister is for him to announce the call for a general election.

Barisan is also willing to weather the floods and heavy rain if GE15 is held this year, he added.

“Let’s not wait ... it is loud and clear. I am confident the Prime Minister can see clearly that we cannot wait any longer.

“We want a win for Barisan and we don’t want people to continue to be incited (by controversial issues raised by the Opposition).”

“They (Opposition) can have large gatherings but we don’t need large gatherings, we have bigger spirits, and if such a high level of spirit is translated into the general election, we will win,” Ahmad Zahid said yesterday.

Also present at the gathering were MCA president Wee Ka Siong, MIC president SA Vigneswaran, MCA Youth chief Nicole Wong, MIC Youth chief K. Raven Kumar and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) Youth exco leader Edwin Laimin.

Ahmad Zahid said the top five Umno leaders have met and discussed a few times a suitable date for GE15.

He said Barisan will have roadshows to counter all the allegations and issues brought up by the Opposition against Barisan.