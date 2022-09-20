Singapore couple build bomb-resistant homes in Ukraine

On his second trip to Ukraine in August, architect Rudy Taslim, 38, almost wandered into a forest of pine trees, before he was yanked by his collar to a halt by his local guide.

Pointing to a nondescript sign with “mine” in Ukrainian written in black paint, barely visible amid the foliage and rubble of the war-torn countryside, Taslim realised that he had nearly lost his life venturing into a field of landmines.

“Although I could have lost my life that day, this is just part of the everyday landscape for Ukrainians,” he said.

He and his wife, Lam Bao Yan, also 38, are two Singaporeans working in Ukraine to build new bomb-resistant emergency homes for the millions of citizens affected by the war with Russia.

To date, the couple has built 200 homes with local partners in the region since the war started in February.

The couple went to the country twice, in May and August, to assess the situation on the ground and build homes for a few weeks each time. They expect to roll out a total of 500 homes by winter in November.

With the winters in Ukraine getting as cold as minus 20 deg C or lower, Taslim said: “If these homes are not up by winter, the cold could kill these people even before a bullet does.”

Lam, who works with Taslim in their firm Genesis Architects, said: “When the war struck, we knew that only some fraction of the population comprising able-bodied women and children were allowed to leave… This means that men, people in rural villages and those with severe mental health conditions and physical handicaps would have likely slipped through the gaps.”