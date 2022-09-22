Dirty water prompts Cebu government to ban swimming off Cordova town

Although the test was confined only to Catarman, Garcia said her swimming ban would cover all areas on Cordova’s coastline.

“There is an urgent need to immediately prohibit public swimming and similar activities found within the coastal waters of Cordova … delineated by the technical descriptions,” she said in an executive order.

A high level of fecal coliform was found in the area where fixed and floating cottages for visitors were built.

Garcia asked owners of these cottages to remove their structures until Oct. 4. Those still standing after the deadline would be demolished by the local government.

The governor said the Philippine National Police Maritime Group, Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine Navy and the Cordova municipal government would help enforce the provincial government’s demolition order.

Garcia earlier ordered owners of floating and fixed cottages in Cordova to stop their operations after high levels of coliform were detected in municipal waters.

Illegal operation

“When I saw these illegal cottages, I told myself they should not be allowed to operate again,” she said during a meeting with local officials and cottage owners at Cordova Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Garcia said the cottages had been operating without restrooms and proper waste management systems. Owners, she said, also failed to secure the necessary permits or clearances from the local government.