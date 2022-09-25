Get drug lords, not small fry, says Marcos

Changing the “focus” of the fight against narcotics, Marcos said on Friday that he issued the order during a meeting with top police officials after taking office on June 30. He succeeds Rodrigo Duterte, whose brutal war on drugs is under investigation by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“It is certainly my view that enforcement, which has been the part of the drug war that has been most vigorously pursued by President [Rodrigo] Duterte, only gets you so far. And my approach is slightly different,” Marcos told a forum with the Asia Society on Friday at the close of his six-day US visit.

“[During] my first command conference with our policemen, I said we will adjust. Let us adjust our focus … As to the enforcement, to put it very bluntly, I simply told them, ‘Look I’m not interested in the kid who makes 100 pesos a week selling weed’. That’s not the person that I want you to go after,” he said.

“I want you to go after people who, if we get them, if we neutralise them, or put them in jail, we put them away, whatever it is, we will make an actual difference to the supply of drugs, the system of distribution, the system of importation of drugs because much of it really does come from abroad. That will actually make a difference, it will put a stop to it,” Marcos said.

Duterte’s anti-drug campaign has led to thousands of alleged extrajudicial killings whose victims were mostly impoverished suspected drug pushers and users who were gunned down during police anti-drug operations.