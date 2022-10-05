Cambodia stands firm on 5 point consensus: No invite for Myanmar to Asean Summit

The government will instead invite a non-political representative from Myanmar to attend.

The move comes as Myanmar has shown a lack of actual progress in implementing the Asean five-point consensus (5PC) and its pursuit of openly provocative policies such as the execution of pro-democracy activists.

Chum Sunry, a spokesman for the Foreign Affairs Ministry and International Cooperation, confirmed the exclusion of the Myanmar military leader from the summit.

“We have sent out invitations to all Asean member states but Myanmar … and to the Asean General Secretariat, our Asean Dialogue Partners and some regional and international organisations. We have suggested that Myanmar send only a non-political representative,” he told The Phnom Penh Post.

Thong Mengdavid, a research fellow at the Mekong Centre for Strategic Studies at the Asian Vision Institute, was of the opinion that Cambodia, as the chair of Asean, may not want to appear to support Myanmar’s military leaders or abandon civil society and the opposition movement.

He said non-interference in Myanmar’s internal political affairs is in line with Asean’s central principles.

“Despite the slowness in resolving Myanmar’s political crisis, Cambodia and other Asean members have focused stepped up efforts to provide humanitarian assistance, such as Covid-19 vaccines, food and medicines, and to seek greater protection and safety for the people of Myanmar.