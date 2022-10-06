Will Malaysia’s parliament be dissolved?

It is actually touted as Ismail Sabri’s weekly briefing for the King before a Cabinet meeting and tabling of Budget 2023.

However, it could turn out to be much more than that.

The prime minister could seek the dissolution of parliament, and there is even talk that it might be immediate, with the budget not being tabled at all.

No wonder then that the audience at Istana Negara will be one of the most closely watched political events since Ismail Sabri took over as prime minister in August last year.

Over the past few days, talk has been rife that the budget will not be tabled, defusing the opposition’s allegations that the budget would be tabled just before dissolution, turning it into Barisan Nasional’s manifesto.

It has happened before.

In 1999, parliament was dissolved immediately after the budget was tabled.

Other sources said the tabling of the budget is on track “for now”.

“As of today, it is still on, as far as we are concerned. But it also depends on the outcome of the prime minister’s meeting with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, who will have the final say when it comes to dissolution,” a source said.

Government sources also said preparations to table the budget are going to plan – for now.

But anything could happen in the next day or two.

Notice has been served to ministers to attend the cabinet meeting, which will be held after the audience with the King.