Malaysia unveils exoskeleton to boost palm oil harvesting amid labour crunch

"The use of the exoskeleton gives support to both sides of my upper arm. So when I'm working, it holds up my arm, so as such, I'm not using energy," says the bespectacled Haziq, clad in jeans and sneakers.

Working on a family plot of roughly two football fields (1.2 hectares), he is part of a team trying to perfect the wearable exoskeleton, which promises to lighten the load for labourers as they manipulate pruning poles weighing as much as 8 kilos.

“Based on our experiments… it reduces about 20 per cent of the workload of harvesters,” says Hazlina Selamat, the lead researcher of the University of Technology (UTM) team who developed the exoskeleton, which is dubbed “Terer”.

Hazlina estimates 200,000 ringgit (1.6 million baht) has been spent on developing prototypes and envisions the exoskeleton could cost around 7,000 ringgit (56,400 baht) if mass-produced.

Efforts to automate harvesting in the world's second-biggest palm oil producer have accelerated in the wake of the Covid pandemic. Almost 80 per cent of Malaysia's plantation workers are migrants, many recruited from neighbouring Indonesia to do the back-breaking work of harvesting, but pandemic curbs caused a shortfall of about 120,000 workers this year.

The labour crunch is expected to cost companies over 20 billion ringgit in losses this year, according to industry estimates, hurting margins and giving an edge to bigger rival Indonesia which has no such labour problems.