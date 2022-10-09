Prevention best policy: Threat of Covid-19 not over yet

The 24-year-old operations consultant had to quarantine herself in March, May, July, and most recently last month, when all her PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests came back positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

She tells us how her second infection was the worst of them all.

“I had all the symptoms at the time and felt like I was going to die. It was definitely the worst experience compared to the other times.

“And right after my quarantine, I had the worst cramps I’ve ever experienced as soon as I got my period,” she says.

She believes her four bouts of Covid-19 are due to her immunosuppressed status.

“I went on a trip to Port Dickson with my friends. And among the seven of us, only I got Covid,” she shares.

Back in February 2021, Liu was diagnosed with psoriasis after a few red patches appeared on her skin, especially her legs and hand.

Her dermatologist prescribed her methotrexate, along with some steroid creams and one session of phototherapy, which involves exposing the skin to ultraviolet light.

“Phototherapy was like magic. My skin cleared up in the span of two days,” she says.

However, she was still required to take the methotrexate pills on a regular basis as there is no cure for psoriasis, and the treatments available are aimed at controlling the symptoms.

Methotrexate, which is also used to treat cancer and rheumatoid arthritis, works by slowing the abnormally rapid growth of skin cells in psoriasis.

However, it also has the effect of suppressing the immune system, making the patient vulnerable to infections.